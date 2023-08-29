Search ongoing for serial burglar in Salt Lake Valley

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for help to track down a man who they believe is responsible for burglarizing more than eight businesses in the Millcreek area.

The serial burglar appears to be in his 50s and is seen in a photo wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black sneakers and a black hat that says "801" on it.

Police believe he is responsible for more than eight burglaries, all of which have taken place inside a central building or in a strip mall.

Even though they only reported eight incidents, officials believe the man has struck in other cities around the valley.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individual should contact police at 801-840-4000 or CommunityRelations@UPDSL.org and reference case number 23-89055.