Serial rapist from California arrested in Utah, police searching for victims

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A serial rapist from California was arrested in Utah and now local officials are encouraging other victims to come forward.

Officials report Ivan Romo, 25, was arrested in Salt Lake County Wednesday.

A photo provided by police shows Romo in a blue hoodie, with black hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Police said Romo is a "serial rape suspect" and was wanted out of Modesto, California for Aggravated Rape charges.

Officials state there are multiple California victims in the case, all of whom worked as prostitutes.

Although there are no active rape cases in Utah, police said they believe there may be local victims who did not report being assaulted because they are involved in prostitution.

Anybody who has been a victim of sexual assault where they believe Romo was the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Christensen with UPD at 385-468-9834.