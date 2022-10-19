Salt Lake City shelter in place lifted after suspect in domestic violence situation taken into custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in a Salt Lake City neighborhood were briefly asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon as police and the SWAT Team responded to a domestic violence situation.

Not many details about the situation were made immediately available, however, police said a person was initially refusing to come out of a home.

The residence was in the area of 1100 East 2905 South, police said.

Police said in an update later that after obtaining a search warrant, the SWAT team entered the home and took the suspect into custody.

There were two other people in the home, officials explained, but nobody is injured.

Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place was ordered for homes on Zenith Avenue and Crandall Avenue between 1100 East and 1200 East.

The shelter-in-place was lifted and roads were opened after the suspect was taken into custody.

