Shooting at Murray gas station leaves 1 dead, 1 in 'very critical condition'

MURRAY, Utah — A shooting at a Murray gas station in the early hours of Friday morning left one person dead and one person in "very critical condition."

Police said they were alerted that a shooting had taken place in the parking lot of 7-11 located at 4051 South State Street. The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m.

When officials arrived, they found one male in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in "very critical condition," explained Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department.

Another male was picked up by people at the scene, loaded into a vehicle and dropped off at the hospital where he died, Sgt. Cutler said.

Officials are still putting together the pieces of what led to the shooting.

"What we know at this point was there were two groups of males here at the 7-11," Sgt. Cutler said. "Some sort of altercation occurred in the parking lot and multiple shots were fired."

Cutler explained that one of the challenges in the investigation is that not many witnesses were around considering the time of night.

Nobody was taken into custody immediately following the shooting and police are trying to track down surveillance video that helps identify how many vehicles and people were involved.

