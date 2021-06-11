Shooting of man who took officer's gun ruled justified

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said Friday that a Unified police officer was justified in shooting a man who had taken another officer's gun and fired it towards the first officer.

Officer Charles Saulnier will not face any charges in connection to the shooting of Eric Wyatt Pectol on Sept. 17, 2020, according to District Attorney Sim Gill. Pectol, 49, survived the shooting and was hospitalized following the incident.

According to officials, another Unified officer, Jason Hudgens, witnessed a motorcycle traffic accident and went to help the rider who was later identified as Pectol. Instead of staying at the scene, Pectol fled and ran alongside a bus where he told Hudgens he had a gun.

As Pectol moved and ran towards a field, Hudgens used his taser to no effect. During an altercation between the two, Hudgens' handgun fell to the ground where Pectol picked it up.

Saulnier saw the altercation and ran to assist when he saw Pectol pick up Hudgens' gun and point it towards the officer. Pectol then saw Saulnier approach and pointed the weapon towards him and fired, leading Saulnier to return gunfire.

An investigation showed that Pectol was a parole fugitive and was wanted in relation to a traffic accident the week before the shooting. Pectol reportedly told a family member that he was "going to commit suicide" before leaving on his motorcycle on Sept. 17.

"I never wanted to hurt him, I wanted him to kill me," Pectol told investigators about the shooting incident with the officer.

Pectol denied shooting at Saulnier, but did admit to picking up Hudgens' gun and pointing it at both officers.