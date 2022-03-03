Six charged with trafficking large amounts of drugs from California to the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Six people have been charged in a large drug trafficking operation between California the Wasatch Front.

A federal grand jury handed down 16 counts related to the distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the office of United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez.

The Attorney's office said in a release that the charges came after an investigation into a drug trafficking organization which was allegedly responsible for transporting several kilograms of cocaine from California into Utah for distribution.

From November of 2021 until February of 2022, special agents from the FBI and the Wasatch Metro Narcotics Task Force completed several controlled buys of cocaine and methamphetamine from the six defendants listed in the indictment. According to the release, during the investigation, agents seized over 1.8 kilograms of cocaine, over one pound of methamphetamine, two firearms, and over $102,000 in cash.

The individual charges are as follows: