Six charged with trafficking large amounts of drugs from California to the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Six people have been charged in a large drug trafficking operation between California the Wasatch Front.
A federal grand jury handed down 16 counts related to the distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the office of United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez.
The Attorney's office said in a release that the charges came after an investigation into a drug trafficking organization which was allegedly responsible for transporting several kilograms of cocaine from California into Utah for distribution.
From November of 2021 until February of 2022, special agents from the FBI and the Wasatch Metro Narcotics Task Force completed several controlled buys of cocaine and methamphetamine from the six defendants listed in the indictment. According to the release, during the investigation, agents seized over 1.8 kilograms of cocaine, over one pound of methamphetamine, two firearms, and over $102,000 in cash.
The individual charges are as follows:
- Leonardo Ortiz-Rios, aka Gerardo Ortiz Benitez, 45, of West Valley City, with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of distribution of cocaine.
- Teresa Sanchez, 45, of West Valley City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
- Jacinto Perez, 61, of Taylorsville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, four counts of distribution of cocaine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
- Alejandro Santana-Brito, 35, of West Valley City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of reentry of a previously removed alien
- Justin Archuleta, aka Philip Zachary Colvin, 50, of Salt Lake City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
- Jose Guadalupe Ruiz, 53, of Tooele, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.