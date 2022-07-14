SLC Police arrest man for reckless driving, running from officers

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police said he drove his car in a reckless way by doing donuts and then ran from officers.

Devion Wormly now faces charges of failure to stop at the command of a police officer, interfering with a police officer, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving on left of road When prohibited.

Salt Lake City Police said that at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call that a car was being driven recklessly in the intersection of 400 E. 700 S.

When officers arrived, they found the car had been crashed into a parked car. They spoke with Wormly, who was identified as the driver, who then ran away from officers.

With the help of a police tracking K9, police were able to locate Wormly near 208 E. 800 S. where he was taken into custody.

"The Salt Lake City Police Department is committed to traffic and roadway safety," a press release from police said.