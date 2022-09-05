SLCPD investigating stabbing in connection to possible robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night in Salt Lake City after he was stabbed in the arm and police say the motive could be related to a possible robbery.

Salt Lake City Police officials say their officers were sent to the area of 960 West North Temple just after 9 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was bleeding from his arm, however, his injuries were not life-threatening, SLCPD reports.

A tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding and the man was taken to the hospital via ambulance, officials said.

While investigators are still looking into a motive for the incident, SLCPD confirmed to FOX 13 News they are investigating it as a "possible robbery."

Officials are still trying to determine if the victim and suspect knew each other and exactly what led up to the stabbing.

SLCPD states there does not appear to be any danger to the public as this was an isolated incident.