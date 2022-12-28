Former South Salt Lake school worker arrested after getting pregnant with student's child

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A former staff member at a South Salt Lake middle school was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly had sex with a student, resulting in her becoming pregnant with the student's child.

Kimberly Cruz-Romero, 29, faces multiple charges including rape of a child, forcible sodomy and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, all felonies.

Arrest documents detail that during an investigation, a 14-year-old student reported having a sexual relationship with Cruz-Romero, who worked as an attendance tracker at Granite Park Jr. High.

The Granite School District reported she had been in the part-time role since the beginning of the school year and was terminated after learning about the "very serious charges."

"Student safety is our primary concern, and we take these charges very seriously," a statement from the district reads in part. "There is currently no indication from Granite Police that any other students were involved."

Photo and video evidence supported the allegations that Cruz-Romero and the teen engaged in sexual activities several times, including in an office at the school, in a hotel room and in a vehicle, arrest documents explain.

The victim also told police that he had been threatened by gang members of the gang Cruz-Romero is a member of for wanting to end the relationship with the adult.

It was also reported that Cruz-Romero became pregnant with the student's child, documents state.

When Cruz-Romero was taken into custody, she told investigators she recently went to Mexico to have surgery for a miscarriage.

She is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.