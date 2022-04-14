Spanish Fork vandals caught on camera smashing car windows

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Surveillance video taken in Spanish Fork on last weekend caught two people breaking a car's windows with a skateboard in broad daylight, with police saying there were five more reports of broken car windows within a several block radius later that same morning.

Police are asking the public for help in capturing those responsible for incidents that occurred on April 9.

"Kids are up to mischief… they get a little mischievous. In this case, 9they) cause damage and they don't realize the cost to a vehicle or a home how much damage they are actually doing," said Lt. Cory Slaymaker of the Spanish Fork Police Department.

If those involved are juveniles, they could be forced to pay restitution or community service. But if they are over 18 years old, the incidents could lead to felony charges.