Springville man sets cars on fire in attempt to send son to prison

Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 22, 2023
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Springville man is arrested for arson and obstruction of justice after allegedly setting his girlfriend's two cars on fire to send his son to prison.

Officers found no evidence the son was involved in any way.

On December 17 officers responded to reports of two vehicles on fire and after several interviews had arrested David James, 55 years, claimed his son started the fire.

The two vehicles that were burned were registered to James' girlfriend, and according to several witnesses James had claimed to set the cars on fire to put his son in prison.

While in custody, James continued to claim his son had ignited the vehicles.

James has been ordered to be held without bail.

