Stolen SUV leads to arrest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After stealing an SUV, fleeing from officers, crashing in a parking lot at Salt Lake Community College, a man is in custody Thursday morning.

Police said the SUV was seen being stolen from a Motel 6 downtown and officers followed it but did not initiate a chase because the driver was behaving erratically.

Eventually, officers cornered the suspect in the parking lot of the college where the driver managed to roll the SUV on its side. He then sat on top of the vehicle and refused to cooperate.

Officers said after the initial resistance he was eventually taken into custody safely.

