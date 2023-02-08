Student arrested for making threats to blow up high school, kill people

RIVERTON, Utah — A student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School.

Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

Documents report Kasalek refused to leave school property and threatened violence against anybody who approached him, including three separate school officials.

A resource officer assigned to Riverton High School secured classrooms near Kasalek and evacuated one room to ensure the safety of students while officers handled the situation, documents report.

During the encounter with school resource officers, a special education student entered the hallway and Kasalek began to threaten violence against the student.

Eventually, school resource officers took Kasalek into custody and "removed him from school premises," arrest documents report.

After he was in custody, Kasalek also threatened to "locate and murder" the families of the resource officers and said "he was going to return and blow up the school with a bomb," documents state.

Because Kasalek is 18-years-old, he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where he is being held without bail.