Student facing 'extensive' discipline for bringing gun to Magna high school

MAGNA, Utah — A student is facing "extensive criminal and administrative action" after they were found to be in possession of a gun at Cyprus High School in Magna Tuesday.

In an email sent to students and parents, Principal Josh LeRoy explained the gun was found after several students started fighting during lunch.

Unified Police responded took the students into custody for fighting.

"As part of dealing with the altercation, a weapon was found on one of the students," LeRoy said in the email. "To be clear, NO threats were made to our students or school."

The identity of the student as well as how they got to be in possession of the weapon was not disclosed by school leaders.

LeRoy said the student is facing "extensive" disciplinary action including possible criminal charges and administrative action within the school district.

"Bringing a weapon to school is dangerous and has very serious repercussions including potential jail time and permanent removal from the school," the email from LeRoy reads.

As UPD officers were able to secure the weapon, no lockdown was needed and there was no disruption to the day for other students.

LeRoy reminded families that the most effective security system the school has is when students report unsafe behavior through the SafeUT app or by texting 801-664-2929.