Student with gun in backpack 'will not be returning' to Logan High School

LOGAN, Utah — A student who was found with a gun in their backpack at Logan High School will not be returning to the campus as charges have been filed against them.

In an email sent to parents and students, Logan High School officials said earlier this week, they received information claiming a student was carrying a gun in their backpack while at school.

With the help of the School Resource Officer as well as Logan City Police officials, school leaders said the claims were found to be true.

The student who was carrying a gun in their backpack was taken into police custody and removed from campus without incident, school leaders reported.

"Charges have been filed and the student will not be returning to Logan High," the email reads.

Students reported the information initially and school leaders thanked them for coming forward, encouraging others to do the same through the SafeUT app or by texting 801-644-2929 if they witness unsafe situations or behaviors.

The identity of the student, as well as what charges they may face, were not made available.

A police investigation into the incident is underway.