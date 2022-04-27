Surveillance video shows 2 suspects stealing from woman's purse in Riverton store

RIVERTON, Utah — Surveillance video shows a woman's purse being robbed recently at a retail store in Riverton.

The Riverton city Facebook page posted the video on Tuesday, which shows two males targeting a woman at TJ Maxx in Riverton and stealing items from her purse.

When the time is right, one suspect distracts the woman and while her back is turned, another steals something out of the purse.

In this case, the city said, the victim's credit card was used shortly after at Riverton Walmart.

The suspects in the video were both wearing medical masks.

In another video, the city said but did not show, the suspects were seen from a distance coming and going in a silver Nissan Quest.

Anyone who can identify the men should contact the Riverton Police Department at 385-281-2455 and reference case # RV22-6032.