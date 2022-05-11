Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside South Salt Lake supermarket

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened outside a South Salt Lake supermarket on Monday night.

Damien Stafon Coleman, 27, faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery a day after police found Romeo Charles Stevens, 27, lying dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds near Utopia Avenue and State Street outside the WinCo Foods parking lot.

According to arresting documents, surveillance video from the WinCo parking lot showed that Stevens was chased through the parking lot by two male suspects onto Main Street where he was shot.

The men who chased Stevens then got into a dark blue Chevy Impala and fled the scene. Police later found the car which led them to Coleman.

Coleman was being held in jail without bond.