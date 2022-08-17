Suspect arrested in Taylorsville after police chase with stolen car

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect with a "significant history" was taken into custody in Taylorsville overnight after a short police chase through the city and neighboring streets in Murray.

Taylorsville police said detectives were doing some enforcement when they located a stolen vehicle being driven by a man in his 30s.

"He has a significant history with us and been through the system significantly, so he’s not a stranger to us," explained Sgt. Kresdom Bennett.

The man began to drive away in an "uncontrolled" way, police said, and officers decided to engage in a short pursuit.

"That pursuit went in through Murray, back into Taylorsville," Sgt. Bennett said. "Officers were attempting to get some spike strips or tire deflation devices when the suspect actually crashed into a parked car."

After the man crashed, he began to run away from the area, but thanks to the help of drone operators, the DPS helicopter and a K9 unit, the man was located and taken into custody.

"There is nobody else outstanding, nothing the public needs to worry about," Sgt. Bennett explained.

Best case scenario for these types of incidents, Sgt. Bennet said, is when suspects don't start a pursuit, however, police are happy nobody was hurt in this particular situation.

"Absolutely, this is about the best outcome, short of the pursuit obviously that we can anticipate," Sgt. Bennet said. "Unfortunately, there was a little bit of property damage with the traffic accident, however, nobody was injured or hurt at all."

He also explained their department has seen an increase in stolen vehicle cases, and encourages drivers to never leave their vehicles running unattended.