Suspect at large following fatal West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One man is dead and a suspect remains at large following an afternoon shooting Friday in West Valley City.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near 2800 West and 2700 South. It's believed there was a verbal confrontation before the unidentified victim and the suspect before shots were fired.

When police arrived, the man was found dead in the driveway.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and a search is now underway, although there is no threat to the public.

Police say the man's family lived at the home where the body was found but are not sure if the victim lived there himself.