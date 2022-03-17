Man dies after crashing stolen car into light pole in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man died after fleeing from police and crashing a stolen vehicle into a power pole in Taylorsville in the early morning on Thursday.

It started when Taylorsville officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver fled from them going in the wrong direction on Redwood Road.

Officers said they never initiated a chase but they did call for additional resources including the DPS helicopter, to keep an eye on the vehicle.

At one point one officer was able to lay down tire spikes which slowed the suspect vehicle. But at one point the car wound up driving north on Atherton Drive, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and wound up smashing into a huge power pole.

“At The time they appeared to have some obvious leg injuries but nothing critical and they were transported to a local hospital," said Sergeant Jake Hill, Taylorsville PD. "And then the driver, unfortunately after a couple hours at the hospital, we were notified that he had passed away.”

Due to the suspect passing away, Taylorsville Police consulted with the Salt Lake County disctrict attorney‘s office and they decided to activate the critical incident protocol team.

Unified police will now be handling that part of the investigation.

And at some point later this morning we are expecting to learn the name of the driver, the man who passed away.