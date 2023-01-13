Suspect in critical condition following SLC officer-involved critical incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved critical incident that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

The scene happened near 600 North and Star Crest Way at about 2:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City Public Information Officer Brent Weisberg explained that the situation started to unfold when officers located an individual in a car who was wanted for a violent felony near 1300 West Arapaho Avenue.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, Weisberg reported, but the person drove away and a pursuit was initiated.

Eventually, the driver crashed in the area of 600 North Star Crest Way and they ran out of the vehicle and towards a home.

At that point, three Salt Lake City Police officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect, Weisberg said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and no further information was made available on their age or name.

No officers were hurt in the incident and no other injuries were reported.

Weisberg reported Police Chief Mike Brown was briefed on the situation and expressed appreciation to the officers for keeping the public safe.

The three officers who shot at the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Weisberg said roads in the area will be shut down for several hours while officials conduct a comprehensive investigation on what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 and fox13now.com for the latest updates.