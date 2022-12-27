Watch Now
Suspect in custody after shooting in ballpark neighborhood

Posted at 3:13 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 17:13:07-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting in Salt Lake City's ballpark neighborhood left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police said the incident happened at 999 South Main Street.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Further details on the identity of the individual and the extent of their injuries were not made available.

Police confirmed one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The relationship between the two people was not made available.

