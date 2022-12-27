Suspect in custody after shooting in ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting in Salt Lake City's ballpark neighborhood left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police said the incident happened at 999 South Main Street.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Further details on the identity of the individual and the extent of their injuries were not made available.

Police confirmed one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The relationship between the two people was not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this breaking news.