Suspect in custody after two people shot and critically injured in Naples

NAPLES, Utah — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday in Naples after two individuals were found critically injured with gunshot wounds.

Officials said that Wednesday afternoon, emergency teams rushed to the scene of a "distress call" within the city where a caller reported a shooting.

Due to the proximity to a nearby elementary school, a "precautionary soft lockdown" was implemented while police uncovered what happened. Exterior doors to the school were locked and students inside sheltered-in-place temporarily.

When responders arrived at the residence, they found a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.

Both individuals were taken to the local hospital and later transferred to a "medical facility in the Wasatch Front" for immediate care.

Naples officials say both adults are in critical but stable condition.

Shortly after, a suspect was identified in connection to the reported shooting and was taken into custody, Naples police said.

"The Naples City Police Department wishes to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

Further information including the identities of the two individuals who were shot, the identity and charges of the suspect who was taken into custody, the address of where the incident took place and a potential motive behind the reported shooting, were not made available.

Naples officials told FOX 13 News that more information would be made available as the case continues.

