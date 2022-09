TREMONTON- UTAH — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting late Wednesday in Tremonton.

City officials said the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into a shooting around 10:40 p.m. near 350 West 1000 North.

Three individuals were involved in the fight and the suspect was later apprehended at a nearby motel after a victim identified him to police.

No one other than those involved in the original argument was injured in the incident.