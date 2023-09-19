Suspect on the run after hitting man with car, resulting in critical injuries

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who they believe hit a man with a car, critically injuring him, before leaving the scene in West Jordan.

The suspect on the run was identified as Michael Allen Alvillar, 43.

Police say he may be driving a green 2016 Ford F-150 truck with Utah license plate "T672LF."

Details such as where he may be headed as well as identifying qualities such as what he looks like were not made available by officials.

The incident happened in the area of 5600 West 7000 South.

Police report a man, who was not identified, was hit by a car and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the crash, police believe Alvillar fled from the area.

The suspect and victim were believed to have some type of verbal altercation before the crash, police report.

If you see Alvillar or know where he may be, contact authorities.