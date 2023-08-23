Suspect on the run after non-fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a suspect who left the scene after being involved in a shooting that injured one man Tuesday night.

Despite no arrests being made in the case, police say there is no threat to the public as it appears the shooting was an isolated event.

Just after 9:24 p.m., police arrived in the area of 900 West and 1000 North after receiving a report that there had been a shooting.

A 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound was located at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was found to be in serious but stable condition, officials report.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they conducted a "large search" that included the SLCPD K9 Unit and Pioneer Bike Squad but were unable to find the suspect involved in the shooting.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect and victim likely got into an argument, possibly over personal property, which led to the shooting, officials state.

Police said there is no suspect information to release.

"Detectives are continuing to conduct follow-up on this case and are asking the person involved to turn themselves in," a release from officials reads in part.