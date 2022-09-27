Suspect shot and killed, officer injured during overnight officer-involved shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspect is dead and an officer is recovering in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night.

The incident happened near 402 E. Robert Avenue just before midnight.

Police said two officers, a supervisor sergeant and a younger officer, responded to a disturbance call for reports that a man was in the area with a gun.

The situation escalated quickly, officials told FOX 13 News, and gunshots were exchanged between one individual and South Salt Lake Police officers.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials report.

While gunfire was exchanged, one of the police officers was also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition, police said.

In an update Tuesday morning, police said the officer had been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

South Salt Lake PD Exec Off Danielle Croyle says the officer who was hit during an exchange of gunfire w/ an armed suspect is now back home after being released from a hospital this AM, the suspect was shot & died at the scene, the investigation is on going pic.twitter.com/hxFqi6mDoD — scott mckane (@macfox13) September 27, 2022

"Very dynamic, fluid, intense scene here," South Salt Lake Executive Officer Danielle Croyle said in part. "It's just a heartbreaking situation and thankful that our officers are doing okay."

Little information was made available about the suspect who was shot and killed. It's unknown if the individual was the original person that was reported to be causing a disturbance or if this was a separate incident.

Since the situation qualified as an officer-involved critical incident, Salt Lake City Police Department took over the investigation and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene working to bring the latest updates on this developing news situation. Stay with FOX 13 News and follow fox13now.com for the latest information.