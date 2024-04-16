Suspects who fled Provo crash identified; passenger is wanted felon

PROVO, Utah — Provo police are asking for help in finding suspects involved in a wild car accident that ended with the vehicle flipping onto two vehicles and landing in the front yard of a home on April 7.

In the video taken by witness Alyse Frogley, both the driver and a passenger can be seen running away from the accident just seconds after the incident. The crash came after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for license and moving violations.

The driver, identified as Amairany Axel Alvardo, 29, evaded police following the attempted stop before crashing the car at 130 East 500 North.

Alvardo and is described as being 5'2" and 125 pounds, with long brown hair. Police believe both she and the passenger, Alejandro Andres, 32, may have left the scene because Andres is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information either Alvardo or Andres is urged to call the Provo Police Department.