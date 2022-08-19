Suspected drunk teen driver slams into Salt Lake City police cars

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage driver suspected of being drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars early Friday.

Police said officers were handling an unrelated call at around 1 a.m. and had parked their marked patrol cars near 751 South 300 East. That's when a Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old girl crashed into one police vehicle, which then pushed into the second.

Both of the police cars had their emergency lights on when they were hit, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The teen driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigated the incident and arrested the unnamed driver for driving under the influence.

"This crash serves as a reminder to not drink and drive, and to always be aware of emergency vehicles. Utah law requires drivers to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are present with their emergency lights activated," the Salt Lake City Police Department wrote in a statement Friday.