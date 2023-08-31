Watch Now
Suspected DUI driver collides with several vehicles in Eagle Mountain

Posted at 9:16 PM, Aug 30, 2023
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into four other cars in Eagle Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday 40-year-old James Ross Dumas was driving near Cory Wride Highway drifted across the median and into the lane of oncoming traffic, striking four other cars.

The suspect driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital, an ambulance also transported one other person for minor injuries.

Police also say he was arrested earlier Wednesday morning at 1:32 a.m. for driving under the influence, refusing a chemical test, and an assault and criminal mischief related to domestic violence.

