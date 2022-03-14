Suspected DUI driver arrested after 2-year-old seen hanging out window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — On Sunday, a suspected DUI driver was arrested after a toddler was seen hanging out of their car window.

According to arrest documents, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Washington Boulevard about a man being unconscious in a vehicle with a two-year-old girl.

Witnesses reported the child was attempting to wake up the man, later identified as Dominick N. Ludwick, who was passed out, and the child at one time was hanging out of the driver side window of the vehicle.

Officers reportedly had to wake up Ludwick who was in the driver seat of the vehicle that was running. Officers had to turn off the vehicle.

Officers noted that the child was standing in the passenger seat and not buckled in when they arrived on scene.

Police noted there was also a smell of marijuana in the vehicle and Ludwick had bloodshot eyes "that were glossy and his eyelids appeared heavy."

Ludwick was given a field sobriety test by the officers and did not pass.

The child's mother was called to the scene to take custody.

Ludwick was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, endangerment of a child and refusal of a chemical test.