Suspects identified in connection with St. George pharmacy robberies

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two suspects who attempted to rob pharmacies back in April 2023 in St. George have been identified by police after a months-long investigation.

Detectives were able to identify the two suspects as Joshua Slaughter and Charles Jemison, both of California, who had been arrested in Wyoming for a similar incident, and are believed to have committed numerous pharmacy robberies across the Western United States.

In the first incident, one of the suspects forced his way into a pharmacy at closing time and had his hand in his pocket as though he had a weapon, demanding that employees open a safe; surveillance footage showed a second suspect in the robbery as well.

Alerts went out of other pharmacies in the area, and another pharmacy reported suspicious activity from two men matching the description of the two suspects.

They left before St. George police arrived, but detectives gathered evidence at both locations.

Warrants have been issued for both suspects on charges of Aggravated Robbery and they are currently awaiting extradition to Utah.