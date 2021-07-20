Watch
Taylorsville Police looking to identify bank robbery suspect

Taylorsville Police Department
Taylorsville Police are trying to identify this man, believed to be involved in a bank robbery.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jul 19, 2021
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police say the man pictured above robbed a Key Bank at 1939 W. 4700 South around 2:30 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, about six feet tall and with "medium build." He also has a possible scar or tattoo on his neck.

He was wearing a long-sleeved red and black flannel shirt, dark-colored jeans, a black baseball cap with white writing, sunglasses and a black mask over his mouth and nose. He left in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has other information on the case is asked to call the police department at 801-840-4000.

