Taylorsville Police looking to identify bank robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police say the man pictured above robbed a Key Bank at 1939 W. 4700 South around 2:30 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, about six feet tall and with "medium build." He also has a possible scar or tattoo on his neck.

He was wearing a long-sleeved red and black flannel shirt, dark-colored jeans, a black baseball cap with white writing, sunglasses and a black mask over his mouth and nose. He left in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has other information on the case is asked to call the police department at 801-840-4000.