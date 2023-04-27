Teacher admits to drinking after hitting student in Utah County, police report

PAYSON, Utah — A teacher in Utah County was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly hit a student in a class and admitted to officers he had been drinking.

Carlos Castillo, 61, was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of driving under the influence.

Arrest documents detail that students told police Castillo struck a student that was sitting in a chair after he became mad while teaching a class.

Video shown to police showed the student was hit on the back by Castillo, documents report.

Police later located Castillo sitting in a running vehicle, and asked him to come out and speak with officers, documents state.

When he got out and began talking, police noticed he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. Castillo told police, "he had a few drinks earlier in the morning...then stated it was earlier," according to arrest documents.

Castillo refused to do a sobriety test when asked by officers and was placed under arrest.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Nebo School District for comment on the arrest.