Teen, 2 adults stabbed at West Valley City bowling alley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenager and two adults were injured after being stabbed at a West Valley City bowling alley late Sunday night.

In connection to the incident, police told FOX 13 News Adolfo Ramos was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Just before midnight, police said Ramos was intoxicated and began to pick fights with individuals at the Delton Sports Center bowling alley, located at 3544 W 3500 S.

Multiple bystanders, including family members of Ramos, tried to remove him from the area, when he pulled out a knife and started swinging at people nearby, police said.

Officials reported Ramos stabbed one 17-year-old and two adults with the knife.

The three victims were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived in the area, they were able to take Ramos into custody and start medical treatment on the victims. Additionally, they recovered a knife at the scene.

No officers were injured during their response.

Details such as the identities of the three victims, as well as if they had any relationship with Ramos, were not made available.