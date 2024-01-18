Teen charged for fishy business taped on Utah County ATMs

PROVO, Utah — A teen is in troubled waters after he was arrested for allegedly taping fish to ATMs, a police car and other areas around Provo and Orem, documenting his fishy business on social media.

The 17-year-old was arrested at the end of December, but police allege he was involved in more than a dozen cases of fish being taped to various areas from August through October.

Provo Police told FOX 13 News that while the prank seemed to be done in innocent fun, cleanup started costing money, which is when it o-fish-ally became a crime.

Besides ATMs, the teen also allegedly taped a fish to a police cruiser in November, police reported.

In total, there were between 13 and 14 reports of the fishy business in Provo and Orem, but only two cases were serious enough to press charges.

Eventually, police learned about the teen through a social media account, where he posted photos of his fish taped to various ATMs.

The teen's identity and the charges he faces were not made immediately available.