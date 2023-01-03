Teen clocked at 139 mph on father's motorcycle

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 19 year-old St. George man decided to start 2023 with a wild ride on his father's motorcycle, but was arrested after a police officer clocked him going 139 mph.

Dason Janda was riding a red Ducatti when a police officer turned on his overhead lights to pull him over, but Janda quickly took off and the officer lost track of him.

"The rider looked at me and took off," noted Utah Highway Patrol Officer Lars Gardner, who notified emergency dispatch officers to continue the search.

It wasn't until a police helicopter located him that Janda pulled over and sat on a curb, where officers found him as the helicopter circled overhead.

He was arrested without incident, but faces third-degree felony charges of evading arrest and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Janda was released from the Purgatory Correctional Facility after posting bail.