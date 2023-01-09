Teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl shot to death in Piute Co.

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Murder after a 16-year-old girl was found shot to death near a dirt road in Piute County.

The Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call that shots had been fired on Doc Springs Road, which is about four miles North of Circleville, just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

At 10:12 p.m., Piute County Sheriff Marty Gleave located the 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot near a dirt road.

Officials began to try and locate a blue Ford Ranger vehicle shortly after the body was discovered and a Sevier County Sheriff's Deputy located the suspect near Glenwood, Utah just after 11 p.m.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle fled when officers tried to pull him over and a high-speed chase ensued with police. Eventually, the chase ended near Salina and the teen was taken into custody.

The suspect, who was not named due to his age, was charged with Aggravated Murder and will remain in custody as county officials work to determine if the teen will be tried as an adult.

“Our county is devastated, we are a small county, and everyone knows this victim and her family,” said Sheriff Gleave in a press release. “Murders don’t happen where we live and so, as you can appreciate, everyone (from Piute High School students, faculty and staff to friends and neighbors) is in shock and reeling from this tragedy."

The Piute County School District said additional counselors would be made available to help students deal with the tragedy.

"We want all our students to know that we are here to help in any way we can," school district officials said in a statement. "If parents choose to hold their students out of school today, those absences will be excused."

The name of the female victim was not made available while officials work to notify the family of the death.