Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Teen with autism shot with pellet gun while working at Smith's in Magna, police searching for suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Unified Police Department
Police said they are searching for the people responsible after a teen boy with autism was shot with a bb gun or a pellet gun while working outside a Smith's grocery store in Magna on January 8.
image (1).png
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 14:51:47-05

MAGNA, Utah — Police said they are searching for the people responsible after a teen boy with autism was shot with a bb gun or a pellet gun while working outside a Smith's grocery store in Magna on January 8.

"We need your help!!!" said the Unified Police Department in a social media post. "A 17 year-old, autistic boy was working at the Smith's in Magna, when around 10:30 PM he was collecting shopping carts when he was shot 3 times with a BB or Pellet gun in the back."

Police described the suspects as two males who were laughing as they drove away in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000 reference case 22-2513.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere