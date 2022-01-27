Teen with autism shot with pellet gun while working at Smith's in Magna, police searching for suspects

MAGNA, Utah — Police said they are searching for the people responsible after a teen boy with autism was shot with a bb gun or a pellet gun while working outside a Smith's grocery store in Magna on January 8.

"We need your help!!!" said the Unified Police Department in a social media post. "A 17 year-old, autistic boy was working at the Smith's in Magna, when around 10:30 PM he was collecting shopping carts when he was shot 3 times with a BB or Pellet gun in the back."

Police described the suspects as two males who were laughing as they drove away in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000 reference case 22-2513.