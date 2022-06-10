Thieves make off with off-road vehicles in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — Nephi police need help locating a trio of suspected thieves whole stole two RZR off-road vehicles, but only wound up getting half of what they were after.

The group struck early last Sunday morning, and they appeared to have been pretty organized, armed with a pickup truck and flatbed trailer to haul away the vehicles. A female lookout driver followed along behind the group during the incident.

However, the thieves made one mistake that police hope will help identify them. Security cameras at a convenience store were able to snap a photo of one of the suspects when they stopped to fill up a 5-gallon gas can because their truck ran out of fuel in Nephi Canyon.

The stolen vehicles and the white Nissan truck are also seen cruising through the store's parking lot.

Police later recovered one of the off-road vehicles that the suspects apparently tried to stash in the canyon, but the other one remains missing.

Detectives said for one of the victims, the RZR isn’t just a toy.

“It’s frustrating, the owner of the one RZR is a member of the Utah County Search and Rescue and donates his time and his machine to assist in those things and it’s frustrating,” said Ofc. Kyle Bell.

Police do not have a make, model or year of the white truck, but believe it’s a newer 4-door model with removable white rails on the bed and may have a temporary Nevada license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or anything about the case is asked to call the Nephi Police Department at 801-794-3970.