Third suspect arrested in connection with January homicide in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a third man in connection with a January homicide that took place in the Central City neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police booked Isidore Junior Barrera, 20, into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on February 8 on 18 counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

This arrest stems from an investigation into a shooting in the early morning hours of January 14, when police received several 911 call about a shooting near 350 East 800 South.

Officers found Gabriel Vigil,18, on the ground with a gunshot wound; he died on scene.

Detectives have determined Barrera, Vigil, and two other people were all shooters during the incident.

On February 2, detectives arrested a 16-year-old who is suspected to be one of the shooters, but no further information about him will be released because of his age.

Detectives are still trying to locate the fourth shooter.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Tommi Gallegos on charges that she obstructed the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip.