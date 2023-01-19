Threat against ski school leads to arrest of fired Park City Mountain Resort employee

PARK CITY, Utah — An Instagram post showing a man holding an AR-15-style rifle and writing, "If I were you, I wouldn't go to school tomorrow" led to his arrest by Park City police.

Mariano Agustin Sanchez, 25, faces charges of threats against a school and has been booked him into the Summit County Jail for threats against a school.

On Wednesday morning, a woman called police after she saw the social media post, written in Spanish, by a man she said was recently fired from the Park City Mountain Resort's ski school.

There were three posts in all, one containing the threat, with the other two showing a man holding an AR-15 and making "a clicking sound," and another with a man also holding a gun with the caption, "Typical of the United States, you go looking for clothes and end up buying a weapon."

Police were able to determine the posts were created at the Park City Big 5 store, with detectives able to trace them to Sanchez, who said they were jokes for the benefit of his Argentinian followers.

An employee at the store confirmed that four men were at the store looking at guns and asked what was necessary to purchase them, though they left without buying anything.

The Park City Mountain Resort confirmed Sanchez had fired from the ski school, but did not provide any additional information.