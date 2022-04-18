Three arrested after woman shot at Roy house party

ROY, Utah — Three men were arrested over the weekend after a woman was shot at a house party in Weber County, police say.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 13 News, at 2:01 a.m. Saturday police got a 911 call about shots fired near 5493 South 2450 West in Roy. The caller reported, there were several people running and multiple gun shots had been heard and multiple vehicles were reported as leaving the area. One caller reported the suspects were leaving in a black Dodge Charger.

Police spotted the Charger as they were arriving to the scene and pulled the driver over. One officer said he could see the handle of a handgun under the front seat during the stop. Police got warrants to search the home and the car. They recovered two guns from the car matching the description of guns used in the shooting by witnesses.

Officers at the scene of the house party shooting found bullet holes and shell casings.

Mikel Francis Henry Smith, 21, Emaij Williams, 18, and 36-year-old Charles Richard Santos were arrested. A juvenile girl was driving the car, and was taken into custody but she had no arrest documents.

According to the documents, the men showed up at the party and were asked to leave several times. Then there was an argument that escalated into the shooting.

Smith had previously been convicted of a felony gun possession charge and had a protective order banning him fro owning a gun. The Weber County Attorney’s Office told police that Williams was also restricted from keeping firearms because of felony as a juvenile in 2021. Santos was out on pre-trial release for a robbery and assault charge in Farmington.

The woman who was shot was said to have been shot in the buttock. She was taken to a local hospital and treated, where she talked to police about the shooting.

The three men were arrested and face several felony charges each related to the shooting.

It was requested that they all be held without bond.