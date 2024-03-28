Tooele residents accused of running COVID relief fraud scheme face federal charges

TOOELE, Utah — Three Utahns accused of running a Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud ring that included money laundering, wire fraud and related charges will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge on March 28 following a federal indictment in February.

Halee Ann Mehlbauer, 38, Timothy George Lopez, 62, and Rick A. Bolton, 65, all of Tooele, are alleged to have run a PPP Loan fraud ring from July 2020 to January 2022, during which they fraudulently applied for at least ten PPP loans and five PPP loan forgiveness loans.

These loans would have defrauded the Small Business Administration of approximately $422,242.50.

Congress allocated money to the SBA to provide low-interest loans to small businesses experiencing financial harm because of COVID.

In their loan applications, Mehlbauer, Lopez, and Bolton used fictitious businesses, fabricating the number of employees, average monthly payroll, and gross income.

They also submitted fake tax forms and payroll tax forms as "proof" of their financial harm.

Mehlbauer transferred at least $49,475.02 of PPP loan funds to herself in checks; the other loan amounts were used for personal expenses, including debt payments, car expenses and gambling.

Assistant United States Attorney Todd C. Bouton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.

