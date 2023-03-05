Tortured kittens found dead on side of Grantsville road

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Officers with the Grantsville Police Department are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a litter of dead kittens was found on the side of the road.

Police were tipped by local residents who found the dead kittens on Little Mountain Road near the rock quarry.

Upon arrival, police said it was apparent to responding officers that the kittens had been tortured prior to their deaths.

Evidence was collected with an investigation into the incident underway.

"The Grantsville Police Department would like to thank its residents who often act as the community's eyes and ears, when we can't be everywhere at once," the department said in a statement. "We appreciate our citizen's who recognize that acts like these shouldn't be tolerated in our community."