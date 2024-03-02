Trial underway for man accused of killing Provo police officer

PROVO, Utah — A murder trial stemming from a tragedy that rocked Utah County five years ago has finally gotten underway in a courtroom.

Matt Frank Hoover was charged with the killing of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in January 2019, and on Friday the long-awaited trial began unfolding in court.

Tim Taylor with the Utah County Attorney’s Office told the jury that they case they'll hear is not a "who done it."

"The primary issue for you to resolve when you ultimately retire and deliberate on the facts of this case and apply the law is what was going on inside the defendant’s mind when he shot and killed Officer Shinners," he said.

State prosecutors argue that Hoover intentionally shot Shinners in a Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot when the officer attempted to arrest the wanted fugitive.

Taylor described to the jurors that Hoover allegedly posted derogatory comments towards the police on his Facebook on the day he is believed to shot Shinners.

Hoover sat before the jury, having plead not guilty to a charge of aggravated murder.

“Let’s get one thing perfectly clear and out of the open," said defense attorney Jonathan Nish. "Matt Hoover tried to shoot himself. Himself and nobody else. He did not intend nor did he attempt to shoot Joseph Shinners. That is what the evidence is going to show and that is what the case is going to be about.”

Nish claims Hoover had a planned to kill himself if he was about to be arrested on had felony warrant.

“[Hoover] had communicated that decision to loved ones and people that knew him, other people knew that if he got in a situation, he couldn't get out of, he was going to kill himself,” claimed Nish.

The first three witnesses to take the stand were all police officers, with one saying he could see a struggle.

The trial continues Tuesday with the state expected to bring dozens more witnesses to the stand.