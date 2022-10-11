Trip to flower store ends with lewdness and assault charges

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A trip to a flower store turned violent after a fight broke out in the drive-though lane, resulting in an arrest for lewdness and assault by South Ogden police.

Ronald Price had completed his transaction at The Flower Shop on Wall Avenue and pulled forward, but stopped in the lane.

Video footage showed that he then hit the hood of the car behind him and returned to his car, but approached the car again and exposed himself.

Thinking he may be reaching for a gun, the victim pulled forward and lightly touched him with his car, at which point Price became irate, swearing that he was going to kill him as he opened the victim's car door and began punching him in the face.

Flower Shop employees broke up the fight after the victim's wife tried to separate Price and her husband; their infant child was in the back seat.

Price now assault and lewdness charges, and remains free until future court proceedings.