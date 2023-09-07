Juveniles lead police on 140 mph high-speed chase near Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — Two juveniles were taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly stealing a car in Spanish Fork and leading a high-speed chase approaching 140 miles per hour near Heber City.

Police say at 6:30 a.m. a white Dodge Challenger was reported stolen and fled from Utah County Sheriff deputies before arriving in Heber City.

While in Heber City, police were able to perform a traffic stop on Main Street. After officers learned the vehicle's registration was expired and that it was listed as stolen, the juveniles fled westbound on Highway 40 towards Jordanelle State Park.

Police pursued the Dodge Challenger at speeds up to 140 miles per hour before successfully stopping the car by deploying spike strips on the road.

Both juveniles were booked into juvenile detention on multiple charges.