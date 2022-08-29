Two men, teenage girl arrested in connection to aggravated robbery at SLC hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred early Sunday morning.

At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from the victim who claimed two men assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car.

The victim was staying in a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road. In court documents, the victim stated he met a 17-year-old female the night before, who claimed she needed help paying for gas and had no money. The victim gave her money and his contact information.

The next day, the victim met with the girl again, gave her more money for gas, and arranged to get a room with her at the motel where the incident occurred.

According to his statement to the police, the victim entered the motel room with the teenage girl when two men followed him in, assaulted and robbed him at gunpoint.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department treated the victim for minor injuries and police could not locate any suspects in the area at the time.

The stolen vehicle was found by police around 7 a.m. being driven by the girl, who was taken into custody, along with 28-year-old Anthony Penegar and 29-year-old Jayson Boal.

Penegar and Boal were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping charges. The teen suspect was also booked for her involvement in the robbery.