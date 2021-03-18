UHP looking for car possibly connected to Utah Capitol vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying a vehicle that may be connected to a vandalism incident at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday.

Troopers say someone spray-painted "racist" on Capitol grounds around 11:30 a.m. The UHP is looking for a black vehicle with distinctive markings that was seen in the area at about the same time. The person driving the vehicle is being sought for questioning in connection with the vandalism.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call the UHP Capitol office at 801-538-1111.